Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences traded down $0.11, hitting $3.97, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 614,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.99. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price objective on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

