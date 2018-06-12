MFC Bancorp Ltd (MFCB) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MFC Bancorp Ltd (NYSE:MFCB) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of MFC Bancorp worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MFC Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 7,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896. MFC Bancorp Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 10th. The financial services provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter. MFC Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MFC Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About MFC Bancorp

MFC Bancorp Ltd., an integrated merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises.

