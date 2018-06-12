Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 17th.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom traded up $0.12, reaching $16.16, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 114,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,219. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.65. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

