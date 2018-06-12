Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, May 18th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of DOVA stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.99. 273,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,976. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $812.19 million and a P/E ratio of -21.09.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $250,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $767,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,440. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexthera Capital LP grew its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 217,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 4,519.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

