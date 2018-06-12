Allegion (ALLE) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Allegion worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Allegion by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,227,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,661,000 after purchasing an additional 394,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 605,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,001. Allegion has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

