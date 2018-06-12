EBCH Trading Up 26.4% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:EBCH)

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. EBCH has a market cap of $809,842.00 and $1,374.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, EBCH has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00641771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00233834 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001421 BTC.

EBCH’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin. EBCH’s official website is CoinPulse.io.

EBCH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

