Bellevue Group AG Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,410,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,943,000 after acquiring an additional 331,896 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $891,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,148 shares in the company, valued at $16,433,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $4,583,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $39,899,745. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences traded up $2.25, hitting $148.52, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,188. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

