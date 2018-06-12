Endeavour Silver Co. (EXK) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Co. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 1,162,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,675. The stock has a market cap of $363.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of -0.07. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.12%. equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,118,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 211,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,887,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,823,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,022,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

