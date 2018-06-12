Endo International (ENDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Endo International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Endo International has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $700.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

