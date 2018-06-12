Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 30,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Wednesday, June 6th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $61,500.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,400 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 22,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 30,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 14,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $28,140.00.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $20,200.00.

Shares of Energy Fuels opened at $2.11 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Fuels stock. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 578,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.