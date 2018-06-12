Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 28,790 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 3,448,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,644. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

