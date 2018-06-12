EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $17.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

EnLink Midstream opened at $17.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 2.51. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -2,100.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $253,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

