Enova International (ENVA) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $36.15

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 18190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Enova International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,779,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 19,222 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $442,298.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,943. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 64.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

