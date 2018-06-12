EnSync (ESNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “EnSync, Inc. is a technology solutions company. It develops, licenses and manufactures energy management systems solutions. Its energy storage solutions are based upon zinc bromide rechargeable electrical energy storage technology and power electronics systems. The Company also offers systems which form various levels of micro-grids, hybrid vehicle control systems and power quality regulation solutions. In addition, the Company develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications. It serves utility, commercial and industrial building and off-grid markets. EnSync, Inc., formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation, is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. “

Get EnSync alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on EnSync and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

ESNC stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. EnSync has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. EnSync had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the commercial and industrial building, utility, and off-grid markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs and controls the flow of electricity, as well as offers aggregation and monetization opportunities for providing utility grid services; DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity; and Agile Hybrid advanced energy storage system, an energy storage system to deliver power and energy for behind-the-meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnSync (ESNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.