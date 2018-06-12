Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EVHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Envision Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envision Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of Envision Healthcare opened at $44.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Envision Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Envision Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Envision Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

