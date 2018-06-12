Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 403,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,712 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded up $1.28, reaching $55.50, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,485,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $67.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

