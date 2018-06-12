Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Equifax by 9,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of Equifax traded up $0.21, hitting $124.65, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,922. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.