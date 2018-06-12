ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Announces Dividend of $0.09

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.15 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.38.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, CFO Allan A. Muto sold 20,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $302,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Olson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,733 shares of company stock valued at $911,149. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

