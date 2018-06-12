Eternity Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Eternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $104,042.00 and $106.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eternity has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011187 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Eternity

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,315,174 coins. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

