Evergy (EVRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Westar Energy, Inc. is Kansas’ largest electric utility. Westar has 7,200 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by coal, uranium, natural gas, wind and landfill gas. They are a leader in electric transmission in Kansas. Their innovative customer service programs include mobile-enabled customer care, digital meters and paving the way for electric vehicle adoption. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

EVRG opened at $51.57 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $57.44.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

