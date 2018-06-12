Federal Signal Co. (FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman Sells 46,203 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 46,203 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,119,498.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer L. Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Jennifer L. Sherman sold 96,056 shares of Federal Signal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,335,121.36.

Shares of Federal Signal opened at $24.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

