FICO (FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.62 Million

Brokerages predict that FICO (NYSE:FICO) will report $259.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $263.25 million. FICO posted sales of $230.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FICO will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FICO.

Get FICO alerts:

FICO (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.57. FICO had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $257.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FICO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FICO from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of FICO in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 5,000 shares of FICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,826.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FICO by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 66,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FICO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in FICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in FICO by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO opened at $180.04 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. FICO has a 12 month low of $131.14 and a 12 month high of $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28.

FICO Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FICO (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.