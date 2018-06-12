ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,300,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,100,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,281,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 256,235 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,945,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 780,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,726,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,058,000 after buying an additional 1,797,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,306,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,330,000 after buying an additional 161,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

In other news, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp traded down $0.14, reaching $31.28, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,591,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.