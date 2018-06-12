First Foundation (FFWM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

FFWM stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.15 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Larsen sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $409,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

