salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Cut by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 91,670 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $133.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $83.55 and a twelve month high of $135.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $30,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,859 shares of company stock worth $67,802,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on salesforce.com to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

