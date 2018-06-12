1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.75% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/BUYWRITE IN ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

