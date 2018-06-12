First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund makes up approximately 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.44% of First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund by 3,960.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund traded up $0.52, reaching $73.85, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 59,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,525. First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54.

First Trust IPOX-100 Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

