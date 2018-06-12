Five Below Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of Five Below opened at $101.24 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five Below has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,415,000 after acquiring an additional 446,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 396,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after acquiring an additional 435,463 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $480,537.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

