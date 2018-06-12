Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIC. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 33,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,580. The stock has a market cap of $776.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Flushing Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $87,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.