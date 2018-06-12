FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $14,318.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00657442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014650 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00098447 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

