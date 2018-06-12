FoldingCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,649.00 (CRYPTO:FLDC)

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, FoldingCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One FoldingCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. FoldingCoin has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $34,649.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,878.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.89 or 0.07806320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $942.96 or 0.13736200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.01559100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.01973090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00228413 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.64 or 0.03112160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00542104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007656 BTC.

FoldingCoin Token Profile

FoldingCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,470,958 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official website is www.foldingcoin.net. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FoldingCoin

FoldingCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FoldingCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FoldingCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

