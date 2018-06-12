Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $8.05 Million in Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 716,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Enerplus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2,083.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,421,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,366,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,276,000 after buying an additional 1,730,941 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $9,300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Enerplus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,750,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 694,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Enerplus by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,362,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 411,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Enerplus Corp has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $209.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Enerplus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase 17,100,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

