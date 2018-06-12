Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,953 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 90.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,315,000 after buying an additional 2,779,947 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,182,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 1,187,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,420,000 after buying an additional 513,786 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $24,709,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $16,145,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

