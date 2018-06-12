Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SpartanNash Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on SpartanNash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

SPTN opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $904.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $180,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 38.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other SpartanNash news, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,231 shares of company stock worth $1,705,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

