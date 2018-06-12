GAMCO Investors (GBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, June 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of GAMCO Investors opened at $25.69 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The closed-end fund reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 94.36%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

