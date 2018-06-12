Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Garrison Capital opened at $8.48 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Garrison Capital has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 million. Garrison Capital had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 9.58%. equities research analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GARS. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 41.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

