Genesco (GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Genesco (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $650.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.90 million. Genesco reported sales of $643.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $93,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $42,811,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $26,777,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $11,130,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 50.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $3,824,000.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $44.35 on Monday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $883.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.