Getinge Group (GNGBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Getinge Group (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Getinge Group stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Getinge Group has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.71.

About Getinge Group

Getinge AB provides products and services for surgery, intensive-care, long-term care, infection control, and sterilization in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Patient & Post-Acute Care, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers infection control systems for hospitals under the Getinge and Maquet brands; equipment for complete surgical workplaces and expanded treatment options; equipment, consumables, and services for cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of instruments; and IT tracking systems.

