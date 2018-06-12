Glaukos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 828% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after buying an additional 119,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Glaukos opened at $40.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.80 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

