Graham (NYSE:GHM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Graham (NYSE:GHM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graham earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6709594085918 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHM. ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Graham opened at $25.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 million, a P/E ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

In other news, VP Alan E. Smith sold 6,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $173,512.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

