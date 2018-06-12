GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 129,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

GTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James began coverage on GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on GTT Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $301,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,116,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicola Adamo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,720 over the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTT stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.13 and a beta of 1.03. GTT Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.61 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

