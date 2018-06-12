Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hailiang Education Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4734599123369 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Hailiang Education Group traded up $0.78, reaching $82.58, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 227,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,974. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates eight centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Private High School, Tianma Experimental School, Hailiang Art Middle School, Hailiang International Kindergarten, Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the People's Republic of China.

