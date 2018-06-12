ValuEngine Upgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to “Buy”

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $18.93 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 504,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

