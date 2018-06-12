Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Receives €37.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.06 ($43.09).

HLAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd stock traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during trading on Friday, hitting €37.54 ($43.65). 18,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 12 month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

