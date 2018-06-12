Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $654,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,224,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,445,000 after acquiring an additional 122,881 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,049,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,054,000 after acquiring an additional 866,348 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $44.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

HOG stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. 1,597,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,682. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

