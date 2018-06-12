Harsco Co. (HSC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Harsco worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 14,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Harsco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other Harsco news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 13,784 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $301,180.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,459.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 7,519 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $182,185.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at $550,335.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,288 shares of company stock worth $681,755. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco opened at $26.10 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 2.69.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

