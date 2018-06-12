Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark set a $10.00 price target on Harvard Bioscience and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Harvard Bioscience opened at $5.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $183.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.15.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director George Uveges sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $101,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2,013.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

