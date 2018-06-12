Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,101,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,016,000 after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,061,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,249,000 after purchasing an additional 137,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.87. 514,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $645.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.98 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.96%. sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

