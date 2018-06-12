HD Supply (HDS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

HDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $87,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,380 shares of company stock worth $3,052,459. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

