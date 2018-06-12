Contrasting Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and MKS Instruments (MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MKS Instruments and Fortive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 18.65% 23.94% 15.44% Fortive 16.12% 29.86% 11.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MKS Instruments and Fortive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fortive 0 5 5 0 2.50

MKS Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $127.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Fortive has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. Given MKS Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Fortive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Fortive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Fortive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MKS Instruments has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortive has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MKS Instruments and Fortive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $1.92 billion 2.85 $339.13 million $5.96 16.77 Fortive $6.66 billion 4.10 $1.04 billion $2.89 27.12

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments. MKS Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MKS Instruments pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortive pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Fortive on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, vibration, lens assemblies, and isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables. This segment markets its products and services under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, LANDAUER, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and various electromechanical and electronic motion control products, mechanical components, and supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. It also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

